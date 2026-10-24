ETV Bharat / international

Envoys Applaud Impact, Support Of India-UN Development Partnership Fund

The flag of the United Nations flies during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. ( AP )

United Nations: Representatives of several countries have hailed the impact of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, as New Delhi reaffirmed its commitment to sharing development experiences and supporting countries in the Global South.

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN hosted the 9th edition of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund Annual Event Thursday at the UN headquarters in the presence of the visiting delegation of Members of Parliament.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, expressed gratitude to the United Nations Development Programme and United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation for their constant support.

“Heard moving accounts from the ground level of the impact of the projects. India remains committed to share its development experiences and extend a hand of friendship and support to friends and partners in the Global South,” Harish said.

He noted that in 2017, the Government of India had pledged a sum of 150 million dollars to assist the Global South to attain their development goals.

“The essence of this programme is to ensure national ownership, that the projects are nationally-driven and tailor-made as per the host countries’ requirements,” he said.

He said India’s approach to development cooperation is rooted in the civilizational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam— that the world is one family.

“The India-UN Fund gives practical expression to this conviction by bringing together the priorities of developing countries, India’s commitment to South-South cooperation and the United Nations’ expertise and presence on the ground. At its heart is a simple principle that our partner countries determine their own development priorities,” he said.

The Fund is designed to particularly assist the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, which reflects India’s determination to reach those facing acute development challenges.

As of now, India is halfway through with the allocation of about 82 million dollars that has assisted 94 projects in 64 member states.

At the event, several UN Ambassadors, including from the Global South, highlighted the impact of the fund and projects that have benefited from India’s support through the initiative.

Ambassador Jayantha Jayasuriya, the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the UN, said the “India-UN Fund caters to diversified thematic structures and these projects respond to needs identified by the countries themselves... its underlying philosophy is that respect for national priorities matters.”

Permanent Representative of Dominica Ambassador Philbert Aaron conveyed his country’s gratitude for the generous resources granted to the project in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

“The identity of the Kalinago-based indigenous people who benefit from this project is important. Our President, who is the first female and a person of indigenous community, has attested to the value and importance of this generous grant from India to strengthen the livelihood of our community,” Aaron said.