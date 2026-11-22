ETV Bharat / international

English Village Votes To 'Leave UK' Over Migrant Camp Plan

Barnham: A small English village on Saturday voted to leave the UK in a symbolic poll protesting against government plans to house hundreds of asylum seekers at a nearby former air force base.

The ballot in Barnham in eastern England follows a similar protest referendum in the village of Piddington in September, also over government plans to move asylum seekers from hotels into former military accommodation.

Between 400 and 500 people were eligible to vote in the ballot, which carried no legal weight, with 257 voting for independence, 16 against, and one spoilt ballot. Speaking after the result was announced, chairwoman of the Barnham residents' association, Helen Beck, said villagers did not expect it to change the government’s mind.

But she said it meant "that when we say the village disagrees with this plan, we’ve actually got a mandate from the village now to say that". She added that the village was “more than happy to take our fair share” of asylum seekers but that numbers remained a concern.

Under the government plans, the base near the village will be used to accommodate 931 migrants. The village has a population of 584. "There's an issue with the sheer volume of people expected to be accommodated," Beck said earlier.

"Barnham is a small village. There will be nothing for the (lodged) people to do, nowhere to go." Residents were asked whether they supported seeking a "crown dependency status" similar to that of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man. Parish council chair John Bauer said this would allow the village to "retain loyalty to the crown" while removing itself from Home Office jurisdiction.

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