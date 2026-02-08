ETV Bharat / international

Engaging ASEAN From The Ground Up: India's Consulate Move In Sabah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, waves to the gathering before his departure, in Malaysia. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India's decision to open its first consulate in Malaysia in the eastern city of Kota Kinabalu marks a significant recalibration of New Delhi's diplomatic geography in Southeast Asia.

Announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Malaysia this week, the move signals India’s intent to deepen engagement beyond national capitals and into strategically vital sub-regions.

"We are also expanding opportunities among our youth through university exchanges, start-up connect initiatives, and skill development programmes," Modi said while addressing a joint media briefing with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. "To support our growing ties, we are also moving forward with the opening of a new consulate in Malaysia."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (PTI)

Ibrahim, on his part, has agreed to support India’s decision to open a new consulate in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, underscoring the growing depth of Malaysia-India relations.

"As a sign of our good relations, I have agreed to support the decision of the Government of India to open a consulate of India in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah," he said.

In a special media briefing on Sunday about Modi’s Malaysia visit, P Kumaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, confirmed that the proposed new consulate will be opened at Kota Kinabalu, the capital of Malaysia’s Sabah state.

"The fact that we are going to open a new consulate, Prime Minister Ibrahim announced that it will be in Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, and perhaps we will have more connectivity directed towards Sabah also," Kumaran said.

Located in Malaysia’s Sabah state on the northern edge of Borneo Island, Kota Kinabalu places India diplomatically closer to key maritime routes, emerging Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) growth centres, and the geopolitically sensitive eastern Indo-Pacific.

Until now, India’s diplomatic presence in Malaysia has been centred on its High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, mirroring a traditional model of engagement focused on national capitals. The choice of Kota Kinabalu, the capital of Sabah in East Malaysia on the island of Borneo, marks a conscious departure from this pattern.

It signals India’s recognition that strategic relevance in Southeast Asia increasingly lies in sub-regional hubs that sit at the intersection of trade routes, resource corridors, and maritime networks. By placing a consulate in Sabah, India is embedding itself in a region that is geographically distant from Kuala Lumpur but increasingly central to regional economic and strategic flows.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hold bilateral talks, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. EAM S Jaishankar and members of both delegations are also seen. (PTI)

Sabah’s location in northern Borneo gives it outsized importance in regional connectivity. The state serves as a gateway to Borneo’s rapidly evolving economic landscape, which spans Malaysia and Indonesia and is becoming more integrated through cross-border trade, infrastructure projects, and maritime logistics.