ETV Bharat / international

Endurance Athlete Swims In Strait Of Hormuz To Highlight Iran War's Impact On Wildlife

In this handout photo provided by the Lewis Pugh Foundation, British endurance swimmer and UNEP Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh dives into the Strait of Hormuz, off the Musandam Peninsula, Oman, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. ( AP )

London: British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh has swum in the North Pole and Antarctica to draw attention to environmental causes. But battling freezing waters and extreme conditions hasn't prepared him for his latest challenge: swimming the Strait of Hormuz while tankers are attacked and blown up nearby.

Pugh, who is a United Nations Patron of the Oceans, spent three days this week swimming parts of the dangerous waterway to highlight how the war with Iran threatens the area's habitat and wildlife.

Wearing only swimming trunks, goggles and a cap bearing the U.N. logo, the athlete started from the Musandam peninsula, on the southern tip of the strait, and ended by rounding the Cape of Hormuz, completing about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) in total. Pugh is believed to be the first person to undertake a long-distance swim there since the war started.

The swimmer said that minutes after he entered the water on Monday, he heard two loud explosions that rocked the sea.

“I looked up and I could see that an oil tanker about four kilometers away had been hit,” he told The Associated Press after he returned to London. “The explosion was so loud, two booms, and then fighter jets coming in. And at that moment I realized we have to get out of here right now.”

Pugh, 56, managed to finish his feat after more stops and starts, including passing another vessel that sent fireballs into the sky after it was attacked.

“Most people, when they think about the Strait of Hormuz, they think of a shipping lane,” he said. “But it is also one of the most beautiful places I have ever been … it's one of the treasure troves of the natural world.”

“With all these ships being sunk, this area is under severe threat,” he added. “It’s going to take years, decades for this area to recover.”

Oil pollution from damaged tankers threatens dolphins and mangroves

In this handout photo provided by the Lewis Pugh Foundation, British endurance swimmer and UNEP Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh swims in the Strait of Hormuz off the Musandam Peninsula, Oman, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. (AP)

Iran has in recent weeks increased attacks on vessels that it claimed travelled along unauthorized routes in the strait as it seeks to impose its control on the crucial waterway, where a fifth of all oil traded passed through before the U.S. and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28.

Several tankers have also struck sea mines laid by Tehran, in some cases exploding and bursting into flames, among them one that was carrying over 2 million barrels of oil last month. Pugh warned of how oil leaking from the dozens of tankers damaged since February could create lasting problems for the region's animals, as well as its coastlines, coral reefs and mangrove forests.