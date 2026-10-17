ETV Bharat / international

Embattled White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Out After Less Than A Week

President Donald Trump speaks to the reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, in Washington, as White House press secretary Katie Zacharia looks on. ( AP )

Washington: Katie Zacharia is departing as White House press secretary, saying it “was an honor to work for” President Donald Trump after a short and rocky tenure that was defined by questions about her professional background and lack of polish in fielding questions from journalists.

A person familiar with the matter, granted anonymity to discuss a personnel decision not yet made public, said earlier Friday that Zacharia would be transitioning out of the role. Trump had cast significant doubt on her future, telling reporters that he would have a discussion with her following his weekend travel — and that if he were her, he would reconsider the job.

In a post late Friday on social media, Zacharia appeared to refer to her job in the past tense and called Trump “a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man.”

Zacharia had come under immediate scrutiny when she appeared uncomfortable during her inaugural briefing on Tuesday, delivering halting remarks touting the president and his accomplishments. Her 14-minute briefing was followed by criticism that the conservative commentator had long called herself a lawyer when she had not passed a bar exam nor was otherwise credentialed to practice.

Zacharia was a surprise choice when Trump announced her appointment on Oct. 9, as the successor to Karoline Leavitt, the youngest-ever White House press secretary who had been part of Trump’s inner circle for years. The chaotic nature of Zacharia's appointment and subsequent downfall evoked some of the personnel messes of the president's first term, which had largely been absent from his second.

In a lengthy exchange with reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump said he told Zacharia that she might want to change her mind about the job, and said he thought she had been treated unfairly by the press.

“I told her, ‘I think you’re better off being happy,'” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn as he left for a rally in Georgia. “I said, ‘Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider.’ I said, ‘You think about it, but I would reconsider.’” Zacharia had dinner with Vice President JD Vance and his family on Friday evening, according to another person with knowledge of the meal who was granted anonymity to disclose it.

In his own comments, Trump said he told his press secretary, "'Katie, do you need this? I don’t think you need this,’” and said he wanted "her to have a good life” and not be subjected to criticism, which he likened to being “brutalized by the media.” The president was asked who might replace Zacharia, and said there were a lot of people who wanted the job.

Zacharia's first official day on the job was Monday

In Zacharia's first and only briefing on Tuesday, she took questions from just three reporters, all from conservative-leaning or Trump-friendly outlets, and left after only about 14 minutes.

Zacharia has said she wanted to keep her briefing short to ensure Trump had enough time later that morning for his own question-and-answer session with reporters, and that she had not been fully briefed by White House staff beforehand.