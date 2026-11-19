ETV Bharat / international

Elon Musk Says He Feels 'Pretty Foolish' For Failed US Election Spending

Elon Musk listens as Donald Trump speaks during an event at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Oct. 8, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

By AFP 2 Min Read

New York: World's richest man Elon Musk said Wednesday he felt "pretty foolish" for donating nearly half a billion dollars to failed campaigns in recent US midterm elections, backing right-wing Republicans in races that were largely won by Democrats.

"I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it, or maybe it would have been much worse without that," Musk said via videolink at the New York Times Dealbook conference. Musk said his goal was "either the presidency, the House or the Senate be of the other party. That was my actual goal here, which failed by the way."

The Tesla and SpaceX boss sought to extract a lesson from the folly, telling the audience: "It certainly shows that American elections are not just about money." "Obviously you can put a lot of money into election and have an effect that is relatively minor, and I think that was the case here," he continued. The midterms weren't the South Africa-born tech tycoon's first foray into American elections. Musk spent more than $250 million to help US President Donald Trump return to the White House for his second term and briefly led the 80-year-old Republican's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), before they had a public falling out.