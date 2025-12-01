ETV Bharat / international

'US Benefited Immensely From Talented Indians': Elon Musk

A screen grab from the entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath's show ‘People by WTF’ taking interview of Elon Musk ( X@nikhilkamathcio )

Washington: Amid ongoing discussions about immigration policies and the importance of attracting global talent, Tesla CEO Elon Musk acknowledged the significant contributions of Indian talent to the United States, noting that the country has significantly benefited from skilled Indians. In an interview with Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder of Zerodha, Musk discussed immigration policies and entrepreneurship. "I think America has benefited immensely from talented Indians who have come to America. I mean, America's been an immense beneficiary of talent from India," he said. Musk's comments highlight the value of diversity and the impact of Indian professionals in various sectors, including technology and innovation. Many individuals of Indian origin have made significant contributions to the US economy, driving growth and innovation. He emphasised the need for balanced immigration policies, criticising the Biden administration's lack of border controls."I think there are different schools of thought. It's not unanimous, but under the Biden administration, it was basically a total free-for-all with like no border controls. Unless you've got border controls. So you had massive amounts of illegal immigration under Biden, and actually, it also had like somewhat of a negative selection effect," he said. Musk said that open borders were detrimental as they allowed even criminals to enter the US. "If there's a massive financial incentive to come to the US illegally and get all these government benefits, then you're going to necessarily create a diffusion gradient for people to come to the US. It's an incentive structure that obviously made no sense. Like, you got to have border controls. It's kind of ridiculous not to. Then that's what the left wants to basically have: open borders. It doesn't matter if someone knows what the situation is; it could be a criminal- doesn't matter," he said. Elon Musk addressed concerns that talented immigrants are taking jobs from native-born citizens, saying he's unsure about the validity of this perception. Based on his experience, he believes there's a scarcity of talented people, suggesting that skilled immigrants are filling gaps rather than taking jobs.