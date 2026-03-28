ETV Bharat / international

Elon Musk Joined Phone Call Between PM Modi, US President Trump: Report

Washington: Billionaire Elon Musk joined the phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump earlier this week, the New York Times reported.

Trump had called Modi to discuss the war with Iran on Tuesday, the first interaction between the two leaders since Israel and the US' military strikes on Iran began on February 28.

“Elon Musk participated in a phone call on Tuesday with President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, an unusual appearance by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state during a wartime crisis,” the New York Times reported, quoting unnamed US officials.