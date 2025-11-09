ETV Bharat / international

Elements In Pak Military Deliberately 'Sabotaging' Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks: Taliban

New Delhi: A day after peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan collapsed, the Taliban government on Saturday said certain elements within Pakistan military and intelligence services are "deliberately sabotaging" the dialogue process that was aimed at easing border tensions.

These elements are trying to blame the Taliban government for Pakistan's internal problems, insecurity, and attacks carried out by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said. The Taliban spokesperson asserted that Afghanistan will not allow "anyone to use its territory against another country, nor permit actions that undermine its sovereignty or security".

The peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan have ended in Istanbul without any tangible outcomes. The negotiations were aimed at finding a permanent solution to their border tensions and to continue with a fragile ceasefire.

"Certain elements within Pakistan's military and intelligence services are deliberately sabotaging the ongoing peace process," Mujahid said at an online press conference. "The irresponsible and non-cooperative attitude of the Pakistani delegation resulted in no outcome, despite the Islamic Emirate's good intentions and the efforts of the mediators," Mujahid said.

The border conflict between the two countries erupted following a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul. Afghanistan strongly responded to the attack following which the conflict escalated.