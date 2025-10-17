ETV Bharat / international

Elderly British Sikh Man Dies After Collision With Road-Sweeper Vehicle In Leicester

London: A police investigation remains underway to establish the full circumstances of a road collision that resulted in the death of an elderly British Sikh pedestrian near his local gurdwara in the eastern England city of Leicester.

Joginder Singh, 87, was outside the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in the Holy Bones area of the city, where he was a daily visitor as one of the founders and vice-president, when the collision with a local council road-sweeper vehicle occurred. Leicestershire Police were called to the scene on Monday afternoon and the East Midlands Ambulance Service rushed Singh to hospital, where he died a few hours later.

“We are working to understand exactly how the collision occurred following the sad news that the man died in hospital,” said Detective Sergeant Mike Steer of Leicestershire Police.

“The vehicle involved was a Leicester City Council road sweeper. We are in contact with colleagues in the council and they are assisting us with our investigation,” he said. A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has since been released under investigation.