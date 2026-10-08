ETV Bharat / international

El Niño Set To Intensify, Reach Record Levels In December: WMO

New Delhi: Sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific are forecast to reach record levels during October-November-December 2026 as the El Niño event continues to strengthen, potentially affecting weather patterns, ecosystems, economies and communities across the globe, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said.

According to the WMO’s monthly Global Seasonal Climate Update, El Niño is expected to intensify ahead of its forecast peak in December and is likely to persist through February 2027. The climate pattern is expected to bring above-average temperatures to large parts of the world while altering rainfall patterns and increasing the risk of droughts and floods in different regions.

"El Niño is firmly established and strengthening rapidly. WMO forecasts indicate a near-100 per cent likelihood that it will persist through February 2027, potentially being one of the strongest since at least 1950," WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said.

The WMO said the forecast is based on a consensus among 13 national and international climate centres, drawing on real-time observations from ocean buoys, satellites and radiosondes coordinated through the organisation.

Saulo, speaking at the Global Heat Forum in Bangkok, said El Niño does not add new heat to the planet but releases heat that has already been stored beneath the ocean surface. She said the current event could be particularly significant because ocean temperatures are at record levels, leaving more heat available to be released into the atmosphere.

Sea-surface temperature anomalies in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific are tracked using the widely used Niño 3.4 index. The index rose sharply from an average of 1.6 degrees Celsius above normal in June 2026 to 2.5 degrees Celsius above normal in August, according to the WMO.