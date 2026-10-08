El Niño Set To Intensify, Reach Record Levels In December: WMO
According to the WMO, El Niño is expected to intensify ahead of its forecast peak in December and is likely to persist through February 2027.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific are forecast to reach record levels during October-November-December 2026 as the El Niño event continues to strengthen, potentially affecting weather patterns, ecosystems, economies and communities across the globe, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said.
According to the WMO’s monthly Global Seasonal Climate Update, El Niño is expected to intensify ahead of its forecast peak in December and is likely to persist through February 2027. The climate pattern is expected to bring above-average temperatures to large parts of the world while altering rainfall patterns and increasing the risk of droughts and floods in different regions.
El Niño will continue to intensify ahead of its forecast peak in December. Sea-surface temperatures in central & eastern tropical Pacific are set to increase to record levels. Above-average temperatures globally & shift in rainfall patterns are likely. ↪️ https://t.co/RkalrbYa4Q https://t.co/JkXBOhtYD7— World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) October 8, 2026
"El Niño is firmly established and strengthening rapidly. WMO forecasts indicate a near-100 per cent likelihood that it will persist through February 2027, potentially being one of the strongest since at least 1950," WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said.
The WMO said the forecast is based on a consensus among 13 national and international climate centres, drawing on real-time observations from ocean buoys, satellites and radiosondes coordinated through the organisation.
Saulo, speaking at the Global Heat Forum in Bangkok, said El Niño does not add new heat to the planet but releases heat that has already been stored beneath the ocean surface. She said the current event could be particularly significant because ocean temperatures are at record levels, leaving more heat available to be released into the atmosphere.
Sea-surface temperature anomalies in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific are tracked using the widely used Niño 3.4 index. The index rose sharply from an average of 1.6 degrees Celsius above normal in June 2026 to 2.5 degrees Celsius above normal in August, according to the WMO.
For October-November-December, the seasonal average Niño 3.4 sea-surface temperature anomaly is forecast to reach around 3.7 degrees Celsius, with the event expected to peak around December. If realised, this would be the highest level recorded since observations began and would exceed the previous record of 2.6 degrees Celsius recorded during November 2015-January 2016, the WMO said.
The WMO’s Global Seasonal Climate Update provides information on major climate drivers that influence seasonal temperature and rainfall patterns. These include the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic. The update complements the WMO’s quarterly El Niño/La Niña Update.
The Indian Ocean is also expected to influence weather patterns during the period. A positive Indian Ocean Dipole, which can significantly affect rainfall across the Indian Ocean region, is forecast to peak in October before weakening. Its seasonal anomaly for October-December is expected to be around 0.5 degrees Celsius, according to the WMO.
Meanwhile, sea-surface temperatures in the equatorial Atlantic are forecast to remain above normal, adding another factor to the seasonal climate outlook.
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