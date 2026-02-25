ETV Bharat / international

'El Mencho' Killing A Blow To Mexican-Chinese Drug Cartel Nexus In Indian Waters: Experts

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Following the elimination of Mexican drug lord Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” experts from India’s security establishment believe the incident might have broken a major connection between Mexican-Chinese drug kingpins who were utilising the Indian sea route to transport drugs.

According to experts, the elimination of the drug lord on Sunday helped Indian agencies fight a major drug cartel from establishing its manufacturing units in India.

“As far as the Mexico-China nexus is concerned, synthetic chemicals used for making Methamphetamine drugs are found in China and these chemicals were going to Mexico in a big way using the India sea route,” Sanjay Kumar Singh, former deputy director general (operation) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

Asserting that Mexico is better known for manufacturing cocaine, Singh said, “India is not a big consumer of Mexican drugs. However, the Mexican drugs find their destination in other countries like Australia and others using the India sea route.”

Singh said that in October 2024, the NCB busted a clandestine methamphetamine manufacturing laboratory linked to a major Mexican drug cartel operating out of an industrial area in Greater Noida and arrested five people, including a Mexican national connected to Mexico's JNGC drug cartel.

Investigations revealed that the arrested Mexican national was sent to India to set up the factory and ensure the purity of the manufactured drug before exporting it.