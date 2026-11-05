ETV Bharat / international

Eisenkot Set To Secure Majority Recommendations To Form Govt In Israel

Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar ("Straight") party, waves to supporters following the release of the first exit poll results in Israel's general election in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Former Israel Defence Forces chief Gadi Eisenkot is set to secure majority support among newly elected Knesset members to be tasked with forming the next government, after Arab parties recommended him during consultations with President Isaac Herzog on Thursday.

Based on the seat tally in the October 27 elections, Eisenkot is expected to receive 67 recommendations against 46 for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, whose prospects suffered a setback after longtime ally United Torah Judaism (UTJ) decided not to recommend any candidate.

Netanyahu's bloc secured 53 seats against 48 won by Eisenkot's bloc in the 120-member Knesset (Israeli parliament), while Arab parties emerged as kingmakers with a record 19 seats.

Earlier in the day, Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas, whose party has eight seats, recommended Eisenkot and reiterated his support for a two-state solution and US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan.

Abbas also called for "Hamas and all the military or armed organisations to be disarmed".

Ra'am had extended outside support to the short-lived government led by Naftali Bennett. Abbas has previously recognised Israel as a Jewish state and expressed his intention to participate actively in mainstream Israeli politics.

The Joint List, the other major Arab political grouping with 11 seats, also recommended Eisenkot, describing its decision as a choice between "bad and even worse" in its effort to replace Netanyahu's government.

Joint List chair Yousef Jabareen said the delegation's support reflected Arab voters' demand for change, citing racism, discrimination, crime and exclusion faced by Arab citizens under the current coalition.

"Our public really went out to vote for change," he said, while acknowledging "disagreements with Eisenkot on many issues", including his positions and what Jabareen described as his failure to take a firm stand against incitement targeting Arab citizens during the election campaign.