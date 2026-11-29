ETV Bharat / international

Eisenkot And Netanyahu To Hold Coalition Talks Sunday After Rotating PM Offer

Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, congratulates newly elected Knesset Speaker MK Matan Kahana following a vote to elect a new Speaker at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israeli caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot will meet on Sunday morning for coalition talks, the premier's party said, after the incumbent suggested a unity government with a rotation deal for the top job.

The country held inconclusive elections in late October that left neither main bloc with a majority, but Eisenkot was the one tasked by Israeli President Isaac Herzog with forming a government after the head of state consulted with all the parties.

Since then, Eisenkot has been trying to cobble together a coalition to oust Netanyahu, but he is hemmed in both by opposition to relying on Arab-Israeli parties and to the possible compromises required to bring ultra-Orthodox parties on board.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar Party Chairman Gadi Eisenkot spoke and agreed to meet tomorrow at 10:00 (0800GMT)" at a hotel in Israel's coastal city of Herzliya, Netanyahu's Likud party said in a statement published late on Saturday.

Proposing a unity government in a social media post late on Saturday, Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, said "my responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside... and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term".

That prompted Eisenkot to respond with an offer of his own to Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party. In a statement, he said, "If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am prepared to see how serious it is over the next 24 hours." The day before, Eisenkot had vowed to announce the formation of a new government by the official deadline of December 6, without using the option of a 14-day extension.

- 'Transparent con' -

Eisenkot had been expected to form a coalition with anti-Netanyahu parties, but he instructed his centrist Yashar party to conduct negotiations with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud. On Friday, the former military chief turned politician accused Likud of stalling coalition talks in a bid to bring about new elections.

"Likud... has been unwilling to compromise and, over two weeks, refused to put a single concrete proposal on the table," Eisenkot said in a statement. On Saturday, he said the party had not responded to a "detailed proposal" made earlier.

His wide-ranging camp has faced divisions over whether to forge alliances with the ultra-Orthodox parties, the Arab-majority lists, or form a unity government with Likud. Netanyahu other opponents scoffed at the prime minister's offer of a rotating premiership.