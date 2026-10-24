Eight Regional, European Countries Call For Dialogue To Resolve Conflicts
The Ministers agreed on the urgent need to address regional conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation
By PTI
Published : October 24, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Islamabad: Eight regional and European countries called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts, including the US-Iran hostilities and the Israel-Palestine issue, according to a joint statement issued on Saturday.
The foreign ministers of Turkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, collectively known as the Regional Four (R4) group, met their counterparts from France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom in Istanbul on Friday.
The ministers “expressed their commitment to continue contributing towards diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond, and addressing the security, economic and trade implications of these issues.”
“The Ministers agreed on the urgent need to address regional conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation,” the joint statement said.
“In accordance with the relevant UN Resolutions, they emphasised the need for finding lasting negotiated solutions to all outstanding conflicts,” it said.
The ministers discussed the US-Israel-Iran conflict, which has heightened regional tensions and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas supplies. They also discussed the Israel-Palestine conflict and the need for a negotiated two-state solution.
The ministers condemned the attacks by Yemen's Houthi group on Saudi Arabia and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a narrow chokepoint which links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.
Alongside the threats to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the ministers also mentioned the Black Sea, where Russia's war against Ukraine has disrupted commercial shipping and raised security concerns over key trade routes.
The R4, formed in March, met as a group with foreign ministers from key European nations for the first time on Friday. The ministers agreed to continue dialogue in this format to prevent conflicts and advance peace and stability in the region.
The meeting was attended by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.