ETV Bharat / international

Eight Regional, European Countries Call For Dialogue To Resolve Conflicts

FILE - From left, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud pose for a group photo during the R4 foreign ministers' meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. ( AP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Islamabad: Eight regional and European countries called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts, including the US-Iran hostilities and the Israel-Palestine issue, according to a joint statement issued on Saturday.

The foreign ministers of Turkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, collectively known as the Regional Four (R4) group, met their counterparts from France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom in Istanbul on Friday.

The ministers “expressed their commitment to continue contributing towards diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond, and addressing the security, economic and trade implications of these issues.” “The Ministers agreed on the urgent need to address regional conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation,” the joint statement said. “In accordance with the relevant UN Resolutions, they emphasised the need for finding lasting negotiated solutions to all outstanding conflicts,” it said.