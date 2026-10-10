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Eight Killed In Shooting At Pennsylvania Home

Representational Image ( IANS )

By AFP 1 Min Read

A man shot and killed eight people, including two children, at a home in the US state of Pennsylvania before apparently taking his own life, local media reported.

Police in the city of Erie were called Friday around 5:00 pm to reports of shots fired and discovered two women dead in the street, the Erie News Now outlet said.

The shooter barricaded himself inside the home as police surrounded the building and ordered him to exit. More gunshots were heard during the standoff, Erie News Now reported.