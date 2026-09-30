ETV Bharat / international

Eiffel Tower Chief To Step Down After Exclusion Of Female Staff During Hindu Delegation Visit

Eiffel Tower ( File/Xinhua/Bai Xuefei/IANS )

Paris: The head of the company that runs the Eiffel Tower will step down at the end of the year after female staff at the landmark building in Paris were excluded during a visit by a Hindu religious group. Patrick Branco Ruivo, director general of the Société d’Exploitation de la tour Eiffel (SETE), will leave his post after an investigation conducted by an independent firm uncovered a series of operational failures in relation to the visit on Sept. 5.

The failures resulted “in female staff being excluded from the visit that day, an unacceptable situation,” a SETE statement on Tuesday said. Ruivo was appointed at the end of 2018. The Eiffel Tower, which attracts 7 million visitors a year, was closed on Sept. 7 due to a staff strike in protest over what a union official described as “unacceptable” management instructions. Anger grew among staff of the 330-meter (1,083-foot) iconic landmark after management told employees that female workers should not be in contact with the delegation from Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha. The group, known as BAPS, is a worldwide religious and civic organization within the Swaminarayan sect, a branch of Hinduism. It had been holding celebrations to mark the inauguration of a traditional Hindu stone temple in Paris.