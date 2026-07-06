ETV Bharat / international

Egypt's 'The Octagon': Why Cairo's Military Modernisation Matters For India's West Asia Strategy

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attends a bilateral meeting with US President on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 17, 2026 ( AFP )

New Delhi: The inauguration of Egypt’s new Strategic Command Headquarters, known as ‘The Octagon’, may appear at first glance to be a domestic military infrastructure project.

However, for India, the sprawling command complex carries significance well beyond Egypt’s borders. As New Delhi deepens its strategic engagement with West Asia under its Act East Policy’s western complement and the MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security And Growth Across Regions) vision, a militarily modernising Egypt is emerging as an increasingly important partner in safeguarding maritime security, ensuring the stability of critical trade routes, and shaping the evolving geopolitical balance across the Middle East and North Africa.

Wearing a Field Marshal’s uniform and dark sunglasses, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who also serves as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, used the inauguration of the new Strategic Command Headquarters to reaffirm the defining pillars of his 13-year presidency, The National news website of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported. His address underscored the government’s uncompromising stance against political Islam, its rejection of the Arab Spring uprisings, and its commitment to preserving stability through a strong state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2026 in Evian, France, Tuesday, June 16, 2026 (IANS)

Sisi also reiterated his determination to press ahead with economic reforms despite mounting public hardship. The reforms have been accompanied by soaring prices, rising costs of public services, a sharp depreciation of the Egyptian pound and the introduction of new taxes, placing increasing financial pressure on ordinary Egyptians.

The ceremony marked the first time in over a decade that the former army chief had appeared in public wearing military uniform. His previous appearance in uniform was in 2015 during the inauguration of the parallel channel of the Suez Canal, a flagship infrastructure project completed in just one year at a reported cost of $8 billion.

His decision to don military attire appeared intended to project an image of strength and resolve at a time when Egypt faces a complex regional security environment. Cairo continues to grapple with the spillover effects of the civil war in neighbouring Sudan, the aftermath of the two-year conflict in Gaza along its eastern border, and continuing political instability in Libya to the west. At the same time, Egypt remains engaged in a prolonged dispute with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and its implications for Nile water sharing.

Highlighting Egypt’s role as a leading regional power, Sisi said the country’s experience in managing regional affairs was unmatched. He pointed to Egypt’s landmark 1979 peace treaty with Israel, describing it as a cornerstone of stability in the Middle East that continues to shape regional security.

The President also highlighted Egypt’s diplomatic role in regional conflict resolution. Alongside Turkey and Qatar, Cairo played a central role in mediating the October 2025 ceasefire that brought the two-year Gaza conflict to a halt. Egypt was also involved in developing a diplomatic roadmap aimed at ending the US-Israel war against Iran.

Reaffirming his vision for the country, Sisi pledged that Egypt would continue its path of nation-building and economic development despite prevailing challenges. Acknowledging the hardships faced by citizens, he said improving living standards and easing the economic burden on Egyptians remained the government’s foremost priority and a key consideration in policymaking.

The opening of ‘The Octagon’ reflects Egypt’s ambition to emerge as a technologically advanced regional military power, capable of coordinating operations across North Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Red Sea and the wider Middle East. For India, the development carries important strategic implications because Egypt occupies a central position in New Delhi’s evolving engagement with West Asia under its broader Indo-Pacific and Global South policies.