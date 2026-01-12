ETV Bharat / international

'Shocking State Of Affairs In Bengal': ED Moves SC Seeking CBI Probe Against CM Banerjee And State's Top Police Officers

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Supreme Court saying that its petition discloses a shocking state-of-affairs in West Bengal where the protectors of law, the Chief Minister of West Bengal including senior most police officials, Director General of Police (DGP), West Bengal, and Police Commissioner, Kolkata are party to serious cognizable offences requiring registration of an FIR as mandated by Lalita Kumari v Govt. of U.P. (2014).

The ED has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against the CM, DGP, and the Kolkata police commissioner, claiming that they have obstructed a lawful money laundering probe, forcibly snatching digital devices and documents, and wrongfully confining ED officers during search operations at the political consultancy firm I-PAC last week.

The 160-page ED's plea, filed in the Supreme Court, said it discloses a shocking state-of-affairs in West Bengal where the protectors of law are party to serious cognizable offences requiring registration of an FIR as mandated by Lalita Kumari v Govt. of U.P. (2014).

The plea said that the petitioners are constrained to move before the apex court under the most extraordinary, unusual and unfortunate circumstances emerging from the petition.

The central agency said it is investigating a multi-state money laundering offence under which the proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs. 2742.32 crores are derived from the illegal coal mining, which was generated and laundered at the cost of the public exchequer.

It said its officers proceeded to search the residential premises of one Pratik Jain in view of material available showing the receipt of proceeds of crime of more than Rs. 20 crores.

“However, to the utter shock and surprise of the officers and everyone concerned, the Chief Minister, along with the Chief Secretary, State of West Bengal, Director General of Police – West Bengal, Commissioner of Police, Calcutta, Deputy Commissioner of Police and other police officers/officials barged into the premises under the search”, said the plea.

The plea contended that they not only started intimidating and threatening its officers but also snatched the files and electronic evidence containing incriminating material from the officers of the Enforcement Director. “What was snatched from the petitioners was earlier taken into possession by the officers of the petitioner during their official duty as a part of the collection of evidence under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act”, said the plea.

“Since the Chief Minister of West Bengal herself, the Director General of Police, West Bengal, the Police Commissioner, Calcutta, Deputy commissioner of Police and other police officers/officials are themselves involved in the serious offences, approaching the local police for registration of FIR would not only be a futile exercise but would also prompt the local police not to do proper investigation and conduct a shoddy investigation to protect the Chief Minister and the senior police officials”, said the plea.