ED Arrests Man From Bengal For Helping Pakistani Operative Get Illegal Documents For Bangladeshi Immigrants

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested an Indian man living in West Bengal for allegedly helping a Pakistani operative in getting passports for illegal Bangladeshi nationals in as many as 250 cases. Indubhushan Haldar alias Dullal was taken into custody on October 13 by the federal probe agency in Kolkata. Haldar is a resident of Chakdah village in Nadia district, located along the India-Bangladesh international border, the agency said.

The main accused in this case is a Pakistani man named Azad Hussain alias Ajad Mallik or Ahammed Hossain Azad. He was arrested by the ED in April and he is currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.

Azad Hussain was living in India under the assumed identity of Azad Mallik and was allegedly found to be involved in fraudulently obtaining Indian identity documents for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, who come to India, in lieu of money, the ED said in a statement issued on Saturday.