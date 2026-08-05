ETV Bharat / international

Easy Win For Indian-American Jayapal In Washington; Sets Up Fight With Nirav Sheth For November Elections

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash, right, listens to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson speak at a news conference after a shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival in Seattle, Wash., Sunday, July 26, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: Two Indian-Americans will face off in Washington state's seventh district as five-term member Pramila Jayapal will take on Republican Nirav Sheth in the November elections to the US Congress.

Jayapal, the sitting member, won 83.3 per cent of the votes in the overwhelmingly Democratic district in the all-party primary on Tuesday, where former police officer-turned businessman Sheth finished a distant second with 10.8 per cent of the votes.

The Associated Press called the race with 53 per cent of the votes being counted. Washington state has open primaries, where the top two finishers advance to the general election regardless of party. The 60-year-old Democratic lawmaker has the distinction of being the first South Asian American woman to be elected to the House in 2016.

Born in Chennai on September 21, 1965, Jayapal came to the United States to study at Georgetown University when she was 16 years old. Backed by Bernie Sanders, Jayapal rose in the ranks of the Democratic Party to become a powerful progressive leader on Capitol Hill.