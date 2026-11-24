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Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Strikes Nepal, Tremors Felt Across India, Bhutan, China

Representational image ( ANI )

By ANI 1 Min Read

Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Nepal’s Koshi Province early on Tuesday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake triggered tremors across parts of India, Bhutan and Bangladesh, with reports also emerging from China.

The earthquake struck near Lelep in Koshi Province at Around 7:02 am. Meanwhile, a separate earthquake of magnitude 2.5 struck Assam’s Karbi Anglong district at 3:39 am, at a depth of 15 kilometres, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).