Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Strikes Nepal, Tremors Felt Across India, Bhutan, China
The earthquake struck near Lelep in Koshi Province at Around 7:02 am.
By ANI
Published : November 24, 2026 at 8:19 AM IST
Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Nepal’s Koshi Province early on Tuesday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The quake triggered tremors across parts of India, Bhutan and Bangladesh, with reports also emerging from China.
The earthquake struck near Lelep in Koshi Province at Around 7:02 am. Meanwhile, a separate earthquake of magnitude 2.5 struck Assam’s Karbi Anglong district at 3:39 am, at a depth of 15 kilometres, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).
EQ of M: 5.3, On: 24/11/2026 07:02:47 IST, Lat: 27.855 N, Long: 87.909 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Nepal. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia https://t.co/o4blj0JeYD— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 24, 2026
EQ of M: 5.3, On: 24/11/2026 07:02:47 IST, Lat: 27.855 N, Long: 87.909 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Nepal. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia https://t.co/o4blj0JeYD
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 24, 2026
The epicentre of the Assam earthquake was recorded at latitude 25.743 N and longitude 93.355 E. Further details are awaited.
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