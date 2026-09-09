ETV Bharat / international

Earthquake Measuring 5.3 Magnitude Strikes Nepal

Kathmandu: An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.3 struck Mustang district in northwest Nepal on Tuesday. The epicentre of the earthquake was at Lomanthang in Mustang district, 375 km northwest of Kathmandu, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The earthquake occurred at 9.53 pm. There was no immediate report of any damage caused by the tremor. It was also felt in neighbouring Manang, Dolp and Myagdi districts.

Mustang is approximately 250 kilometres away from the major flash-flood-hit areas in northern-central Nepal. The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, sent the Bhotekoshi River raging downstream, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects across northern and central Nepal.