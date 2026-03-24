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Preliminary Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Tonga: USGS

The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck early Tuesday evening local time at a depth of about 237 km (148 miles).

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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : March 24, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST

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Neiafu: A strong preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean on Tuesday. The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck early Tuesday evening local time at a depth of about 237 km (148 miles). Earthquakes at shallower depths are felt more strongly at the surface.

The jolt was centred at sea, 153 km (95 miles) west of Neiafu, the second largest town in the island nation. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Further details are awaited..

TAGGED:

TONGA IN SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN
EARTHQUAKE STRIKES OFF TONGA
TONGA EARTHQUAKE

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