ETV Bharat / international

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Near Egypt's Suez

Cairo: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook eastern Egypt early Monday, prompting authorities to activate response plans although there were no immediate requests for emergency help. The tremors were felt across a wide area, waking AFP journalists across Cairo and reaching as far as El-Arish near Egypt's border with the Gaza Strip.

The quake struck about 40 kilometres north of the city of Suez at 3:00 am (0000 GMT), according to Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, which revised an earlier estimate of 5.2. The US Geological Survey put the shallow tremor at magnitude 5.0, revising down an earlier reading.

Egypt's health minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ordered emergency response plans activated across the country and directed ambulance services to be at "maximum levels of preparedness".