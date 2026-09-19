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4.9 Magnitude Quake Jolts Parts Of Northeast

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre was about 3 km from Gyelpozhing in Bhutan at a depth of 5 km

northeast earthquake
Representational Image (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : September 19, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolted parts of the Northeast on Saturday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre was about 3 km from Gyelpozhing in Bhutan at a depth of 5 km, with tremors felt in Guwahati, among other places in the region.

The quake struck at 4.01 pm, and no damage has been reported yet, the NCS said.

TAGGED:

BHUTAN EARTHQUAKE
BHUTAN GYELPOZHING EARTHQUAKE
NORTHEAST EARTHQUAKE

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