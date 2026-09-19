4.9 Magnitude Quake Jolts Parts Of Northeast
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre was about 3 km from Gyelpozhing in Bhutan at a depth of 5 km
Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI
Published : September 19, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolted parts of the Northeast on Saturday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The epicentre was about 3 km from Gyelpozhing in Bhutan at a depth of 5 km, with tremors felt in Guwahati, among other places in the region.
The quake struck at 4.01 pm, and no damage has been reported yet, the NCS said.