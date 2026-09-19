ETV Bharat / international

4.9 Magnitude Quake Jolts Parts Of Northeast

Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolted parts of the Northeast on Saturday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre was about 3 km from Gyelpozhing in Bhutan at a depth of 5 km, with tremors felt in Guwahati, among other places in the region.