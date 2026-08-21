ETV Bharat / international

A Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Shakes Peru’s Southern Andes, Injuring At Least 2 And Damaging Homes

Lima: A magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook Peru's southern Andes Mountains on Thursday, injuring at least two people and damaging homes, health centres and schools, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 1 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT) and was centred 38 kilometres (24 miles) northwest of the city of Upahuacho, in the Parinacochas province of the Ayacucho region. It had a depth of 66 kilometres (41 miles).

The earthquake was felt in several regions of southern Peru, including Ica, Arequipa, Huancavelica, Apurímac and Cusco, as well as in the capital, Lima. Luis Vásquez, head of Civil Defence, told reporters that two people were injured while evacuating their homes during the earthquake in Coracora, the capital of Parinacochas province.