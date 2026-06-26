Magnitude 6.7 Quake Hits Off Southern Philippines: USGS
The earthquake struck the Philippines Mindanao island's Sarangani town
Representational Image (IANS)
By AFP
Published : June 26, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Manila: A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, less than three weeks after a major tremor in the same area left more than 80 people dead.
The quake struck at 7:42 pm (1142 GMT) at a depth of 65.7 kilometres (41 miles) about 21 kilometres southwest of Mindanao island's Sarangani town, according to the USGS. There were no immediate tsunami warnings.
More details are awaited....
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