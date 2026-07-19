ETV Bharat / international

5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru's Andes Region, Killing At Least 5 People

Lima: A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook the Andes region of Peru, killing at least five people, local authorities said on Sunday. More than 20 people were injured, and 300 have been displaced so far.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake struck on Saturday at 9:24 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) west-southwest of the city of Sicaya, in Huancayo province. The incident took place at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

Peru’s National Civil Defense Institute said in a statement the total number of people missing is still unknown. Several buildings collapsed or suffered structural damage, including the local church and convent.