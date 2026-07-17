ETV Bharat / international

A 7.3 Earthquake Hits Mexico-Guatemala Border With No Immediate Damage Reported

FILE - View of the Suchiate river, natural border between Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico (R) and Tecun Uman, Guatemala on August 10, 2018. Migrants and residents use makeshift rafts to cross the Suchiate river. ( AFP )

TAPACHULA, México (AP) — A strong earthquake struck the southern Mexican Pacific coast on Friday, right on the border with Guatemala, and was felt from Mexico City to El Salvador. Authorities have not immediately reported any severe damage or casualties in any country.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.3 with the epicenter 48 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of Aquiles Serdan, near the coast of Chiapas and at a depth of 15 kilometers (9 miles). It was preceded by a smaller quake with an epicenter a bit farther out in the ocean.

In Tapachula, the main city on Mexico’s southern border, the tremor began mildly but gradually intensified.

“We were upstairs on the second floor when it started shaking; we thought it would pass, but then it got stronger, so we all went downstairs and evacuated in an orderly manner to the front courtyard,” Alejandra Mendoza, an administrative employee at a public hospital in the city, explained to The Associated Press.