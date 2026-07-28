ETV Bharat / international

7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Part Of Southern Japan And A Tsunami Advisory Is Issued

Tokyo: An earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook Kumamoto on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon and a tsunami advisory was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake occurred at the depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the sea surface, JMA said. No damage or injuries were immediately reported after the 4:29 p.m. quake.