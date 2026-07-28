7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Part Of Southern Japan And A Tsunami Advisory Is Issued
The earthquake occurred in the western region of Kumamoto, about 900 kilometres (540 miles) southwest of Tokyo.
Representational Image (IANS)
Published : July 28, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
Tokyo: An earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook Kumamoto on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon and a tsunami advisory was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The quake occurred at the depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the sea surface, JMA said. No damage or injuries were immediately reported after the 4:29 p.m. quake.
The quake occurred in the western region of Kumamoto, about 900 kilometers (540 miles) southwest of Tokyo. The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of a tsunami beyond local coasts.