Afghanistan Hits 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt In New Delhi, Jammu And Kashmir
The earthquake occurred at 7:04 PM at a depth of 215 Km
Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: A strong earthquake of magnitude strikes in Afghanistan on Saturday evening, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 215 kilometres at 7:04 PM IST. "EQ of M: 6.2, On: 27/06/2026 19:04:51 IST, Lat: 36.442 N, Long: 70.672 E, Depth: 215 Km, Location: Afghanistan", NCS wrote on X.
Meanwhile, the earthquake tremors were felt across India, including New Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.
EQ of M: 6.2, On: 27/06/2026 19:04:51 IST, Lat: 36.442 N, Long: 70.672 E, Depth: 215 Km, Location: Afghanistan.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 27, 2026
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This is breaking news. More details are awaited....