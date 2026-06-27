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Afghanistan Hits 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt In New Delhi, Jammu And Kashmir

The earthquake occurred at 7:04 PM at a depth of 215 Km

Afghanistan earthquake
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: A strong earthquake of magnitude strikes in Afghanistan on Saturday evening, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 215 kilometres at 7:04 PM IST. "EQ of M: 6.2, On: 27/06/2026 19:04:51 IST, Lat: 36.442 N, Long: 70.672 E, Depth: 215 Km, Location: Afghanistan", NCS wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the earthquake tremors were felt across India, including New Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited....

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AFGHAN EARTHQUAKE TREMORS INDIA
AFGHANISTAN EARTHQUAKE NEWS
AFGHAN EARTHQUAKE TREMORS
AFGHANISTAN EARTHQUAKE

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