ETV Bharat / international

Afghanistan Hits 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt In New Delhi, Jammu And Kashmir

Hyderabad: A strong earthquake of magnitude strikes in Afghanistan on Saturday evening, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 215 kilometres at 7:04 PM IST. "EQ of M: 6.2, On: 27/06/2026 19:04:51 IST, Lat: 36.442 N, Long: 70.672 E, Depth: 215 Km, Location: Afghanistan", NCS wrote on X.