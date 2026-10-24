ETV Bharat / international

5.3-Magnitude Quake Hits China's Qinghai Province

Beijing/Lhasa: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck China's Qinghai province on Saturday, two days after a powerful 7.0-magnitude tremor in neighbouring Tibet left 16 people dead and 76 others injured.

The latest quake jolted Zadoi County in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 4:39 pm (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC). The epicentre, at a depth of 10 kilometres, was monitored at 32.54 degrees north latitude and 93.97 degrees east longitude, the centre said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from Saturday's earthquake. The fragile Tibetan Plateau is prone to powerful earthquakes as it lies in a region where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, generating significant seismic activity.

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations continued after the 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Baqen County in Nagqu city of the Tibet Autonomous Region at 10:33 pm (local time) on Thursday. So far, 12,489 residents have been evacuated, and rescue and relief operations, along with the resettlement of affected residents, are underway, the report said.

To assist the rescue efforts, China has deployed satellites and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to conduct emergency communication support and imaging of the quake-hit area, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said on Friday. The affected area has so far experienced 834 aftershocks, including eight measuring between 4.0 and 4.9 in magnitude.