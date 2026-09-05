ETV Bharat / international

EAM S Jaishankar To Address Annual High-Level UNGA Session On September 26

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar greets the officals at the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80), in New York ( ANI )

United Nations: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session on September 26. The 81st session of the UN General Assembly will kick off on September 8, and world leaders will address the 193-member organisation at the General Debate, which will run from September 22 to 28.

Jaishankar is scheduled to address the General Debate in the afternoon session on September 26, according to a revised provisional list of speakers for the high-level session released here Friday. He addressed world leaders from the UN lectern last year.

Brazil will be the traditional first speaker at the General Debate that opens on September 22, followed by the US. The year-long 81st session of the UN General Assembly will be presided over by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, who was elected in June to head the 193-member UN organisation.

US President Donald Trump will address world leaders from the iconic UNGA podium on September 22, his second address to the UN session in his second term in the White House. Considered the “busiest diplomatic season” of the year at the United Nations Headquarters, the high-level session opens annually in September.