ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Meets Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministers On UNGA Margins

In this image posted on Sept. 26, 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, right, meets Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of 81st United Nations General Assembly, in New York. ( PTI )

New York: India held discussions with Russia and Iran on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session, days after US President Donald Trump signed a new law on sanctions on countries purchasing oil and gas from Moscow and Tehran.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Iran and Russia, with discussions ranging from bilateral issues, cooperation in the BRICS grouping and the Gulf conflict. Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and discussed bilateral issues as well as cooperation in the BRICS grouping.

“A good meeting with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia today #UNGA81. Exchanged views on a number of ongoing issues. Also took stock of our bilateral and BRICS cooperation,” Jaishankar said, referring to the grouping of Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

India had earlier this month hosted the BRICS Leaders’ Summit that was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

A readout of the one-on-one meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov provided by the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry said that the two leaders discussed "key issues of Russian-Indian cooperation, the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts, and current regional and global issues, including the Ukraine crisis and the situation in the Middle East”.

They expressed their intention to continue efforts to strengthen the “special and privileged strategic partnership” and to maintain close coordination at the UN, in the G20, BRICS, and other international groupings.

Jaishankar also met Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the margins of the high-level UNGA session here Friday.

“Appreciate the conversation with FM @araghchi of Iran at the @UN #UNGA81. We discussed the latest developments with regard to the Gulf conflict. Will continue to be in touch,” he said.

Last week, Trump signed the ‘Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026’, which authorises and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran.

India has said it remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people, and it will continue to do so through diversified sourcing, in response to the US’ Russia sanctions legislation.