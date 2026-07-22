ETV Bharat / international

EAM Jaishankar, US State Secy Rubio Hold Talks In Manila On Trade, Energy

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, meets with India External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines Wednesday, July 22, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila and discussed key areas of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership as the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) reconvened on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings.

Jaishankar and Rubio are also understood to have exchanged views on the West Asia crisis and its broader impact on global energy supplies and market stability.

Sharing details of the meeting, Jaishankar said in a post on X, "Pleased to meet Sec Rubio of the USA here in Manila. Our meeting focused on areas which are priority for the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade & tariffs, energy, defence & security, critical minerals & artificial intelligence."

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest, Jaishankar added. "Also exchanged quick perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest," the External Affairs Minister said.

The meeting took place as the Quad grouping of India, the United States, Australia and Japan held discussions in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meetings. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Quad meeting reaffirmed the group's commitment to supporting ASEAN centrality and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.