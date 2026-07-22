EAM Jaishankar, US State Secy Rubio Hold Talks In Manila On Trade, Energy
EAM Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also exchanged views on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila and discussed key areas of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership as the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) reconvened on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings.
Jaishankar and Rubio are also understood to have exchanged views on the West Asia crisis and its broader impact on global energy supplies and market stability.
Pleased to meet @SecRubio of the USA here in Manila.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 22, 2026
Our meeting focused on areas which are priority for the 🇮🇳🇺🇸 Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade & tariffs, energy, defence & security, critical minerals & artificial intelligence.
We also exchanged… pic.twitter.com/dCc9YpQAEp
Sharing details of the meeting, Jaishankar said in a post on X, "Pleased to meet Sec Rubio of the USA here in Manila. Our meeting focused on areas which are priority for the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade & tariffs, energy, defence & security, critical minerals & artificial intelligence."
The two leaders also exchanged views on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest, Jaishankar added. "Also exchanged quick perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest," the External Affairs Minister said.
The meeting took place as the Quad grouping of India, the United States, Australia and Japan held discussions in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meetings. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Quad meeting reaffirmed the group's commitment to supporting ASEAN centrality and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Was pleased to reconvene the Quad at the @ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting to emphasize our message: strong cooperation is vital to supporting ASEAN’s own priority and centrality in the region.— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 22, 2026
The United States, India, Australia, and Japan share a vision of a free and open… pic.twitter.com/hDgu6un1Yd
"Was pleased to reconvene the Quad at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting to emphasise our message: strong cooperation is vital to supporting ASEAN's own priority and centrality in the region," Rubio posted on X.
"The United States, India, Australia, and Japan share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is grounded in the rule of law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The Quad remains a priority, and we will meet again later this year," he added.
Jaishankar is in Manila for a two-day visit to participate in several Foreign Minister-level meetings under the ASEAN framework, including the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting, East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meetings.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the visit reflects India's continued engagement with ASEAN under the Act East Policy and its commitment to strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
The Quad FMM is held on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings, with discussions expected to focus on regional security, maritime cooperation, emerging technologies and developments in the Indo-Pacific.
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