ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome India-US Trade Deal; Discuss Energy, Nuclear, Defence, Critical Minerals

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department in Washington, DC, on February 3, 2025. ( X@DrSJaishankar )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "welcomed" the trade deal reached between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and discussed "formalising" bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration and mining during their meeting in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.

Jaishankar conducted bilateral talks with Marco Rubio ahead of an inaugural ministerial meeting focused on critical minerals. Rubio welcomed Jaishankar at the Department of State on Tuesday afternoon.

Jaishankar is on a visit to the United States from February 2-4 and will participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by Rubio. During the visit, he will also hold meetings with senior members of the US administration, the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said after the meeting, "Delighted to meet US @SecRubio this afternoon. A wide-ranging conversation that covered our bilateral cooperation agenda, regional and global issues."

"Facets of India-US Strategic Partnership discussed included trade, energy, nuclear, defence, critical minerals and technology. Agreed on the early meetings of various mechanisms to advance our shared interests," he wrote.

A readout of the bilateral meeting provided by State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that Rubio and Jaishankar "welcomed the trade deal reached between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. The two leaders emphasised the importance of our democracies working together to unlock new economic opportunities and advance our shared energy security goals."