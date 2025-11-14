EAM Jaishankar Meets UN Chief Guterres In New York
EAM Jaishankar said he thanked Guterres “for clear and consistent support for India’s growth and development,” and he looks forward to welcoming him in India.
By PTI
Published : November 14, 2025 at 8:47 AM IST
United Nations: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres here and said he valued the UN chief’s assessment of the current global order and its implications for multilateralism, and also thanked him for consistent support for India’s growth.
“Good to meet with UNSG @antonioguterres in New York today. Valued his assessment of the current global order and its implications for multilateralism. Also appreciated his perspectives on various regional hotspots,” Jaishankar said in a post on social media on Thursday (local time).
Jaishankar met Guterres at the UN headquarters and was accompanied by India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador P Harish, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel and officials from the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.
Jaishankar said he thanked Guterres “for clear and consistent support for India’s growth and development,” and he looks forward to welcoming the UN Chief in India. Jaishankar was in Canada for the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, where he met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and held bilateral meetings with other global counterparts.
Earlier on Tuesday, Guterres sent his condolences to the Indian government and people "for what happened there," and the incident needs to be fully investigated, his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said.
Asked at the daily UN briefing about the attack near the Red Fort, he said, "We are also, of course, sending our condolences to the government of, people of India for what has happened there, and that also needs to be fully investigated." Haq referred to the Red Fort attack as only "what happened there".
