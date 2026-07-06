ETV Bharat / international

EAM Jaishankar, Qatar's PM Review Bilateral Cooperation, Regional Developments

In this image posted on July 5, 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, in Doha. ( PTI )

Doha: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Sunday and reviewed several areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investments, connectivity and security. Jaishankar is on a visit covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5 to 10. The Gulf visit comes against the backdrop of fast-evolving political dynamics in West Asia following the signing of an agreement aimed at ending the US-Iran conflict. Jaishankar thanked the Qatari PM for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community in the country. "Reviewed various facets of our bilateral cooperation, especially energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people-to-people ties. Explored new opportunities for deepening our Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar posted on X. Jaishankar also discussed assessments on the West Asia conflict and its impact with PM Al-Thani, who is also Qatar's foreign minister.