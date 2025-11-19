ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Meets Putin, Briefs Him On Preparations For Annual India-Russia Summit

In this image posted on Nov. 18, 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia. ( @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo )

Moscow: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin and apprised him of preparations underway for the upcoming annual India-Russia summit. Putin shook hands with Jaishankar, receiving him in the Representative Office of the Senate Palace in the Kremlin, state-run TASS news agency reported.

"Honoured to call on President Putin of Russia in Moscow today. Conveyed greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi," Jaishankar said on social media. "Apprised him of preparations underway for the upcoming Annual India Russia Summit. Also discussed regional and global developments. Deeply value his perspectives and guidance on further advancement of our ties," the minister added.

The visuals released by the Kremlin showed Putin welcoming Jaishankar, who was accompanied by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and Joint Secretary Mayank Singh. The meeting was attended by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov and Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.