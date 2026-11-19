ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Meets Senior Japanese Leaders; Discusses Deeper Strategic, Economic Ties

In this image posted on Nov. 18, 2026, EAM S. Jaishankar during the inauguration of Raisina Tokyo 2026. ( @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI )

Tokyo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met senior Japanese leaders on Thursday, including ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Vice President Taro Aso, and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral strategic, economic and energy security cooperation.

Jaishankar, who is in Japan to attend the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2), said he had a "pleasure" meeting with Aso and appreciated his commitment to deepening the bilateral partnership across governments, businesses and people.

"We agreed on the need to strengthen our strategic, economic & energy security cooperation. Value his sentiments & commitment towards deepening our partnership across government, businesses & people," he said in a social media post.

Jaishankar also met former Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono at the LDP headquarters.

The meetings with the senior Japanese political leaders come ahead of the India-Japan 2+2 dialogue scheduled to be held later on Thursday, which will review the entire spectrum of bilateral strategic and defence cooperation.