ETV Bharat / international

EAM Jaishankar Discusses Regional, Global Issues With Foreign Counterparts On Margins Of UNGA Session

New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed regional and global issues with his foreign counterparts as he held a series of bilateral meetings here on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session.

Jaishankar arrived in New York City on Sunday, leading the Indian delegation for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. His engagements on Monday commenced with a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

“Our regular meetings and telecons enable us to maintain the momentum of our Special Global Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar said in a social media post. “Regional and global issues, specifically the Ukraine & Gulf crisis were discussed. Also exchanged views on multilateral issues, including the reform of UN Security Council,” he added.