ETV Bharat / international

EAM Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Ties With Bahrain King

In this image posted on July 6, 2026, EAM S. Jaishankar during a meeting with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, in Manama, Bahrain. ( PTI )

Manama: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Bahrain and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral partnership.

Jaishankar arrived in Bahrain from Qatar on the second leg of this four-nation visit to the Gulf, which also includes Kuwait and Oman, from July 5 to 10. “Honoured to have an audience with HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. Also privileged to meet HRH Crown Prince and PM Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the audience,” Jaishankar posted on X.

The minister conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the King and thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian diaspora in Bahrain.

“Deeply value His Majesty's continued guidance for advancing the India-Bahrain partnership. Thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian diaspora in Bahrain," he said.

Earlier, Jaishankar met Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and discussed deepening bilateral cooperation and ongoing developments in the region. "Delighted to meet FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain in Manama today. Discussed deepening our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on ongoing developments in the region," he said in another post.