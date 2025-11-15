ETV Bharat / international

EAM Jaishankar Chairs Conference Of Indian Envoys In US, Reviews Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with the Indian Embassy and Consulates at a conference of India’s Consuls General in the US. ( X@DrSJaishankar )

New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reviewed bilateral ties between Washington and New Delhi and support for diaspora activities at a conference of India’s Consuls General in the US, convened here. "Reviewed our bilateral ties and support for diaspora activities. Appreciate the commitment and efforts of our Embassy & Consulates to strengthening the India-US partnership," Jaishankar said in a post on social media. Jaishankar "chaired the Consul Generals Conference” held Friday at the Consulate General of India in New York that was attended by Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra, Deputy Chief of Mission in the Indian Embassy in Washington DC Namgya Khampa as well as all the envoys heading the Indian Consulates in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.