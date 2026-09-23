ETV Bharat / international

EAM Jaishankar Calls For 'Greater Cooperation' Among Global South Countries To Face Crises

FILE- India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, along with European Council President António Costa (unseen), co-chairs the 'Partners for Multilateralism, International Law, Peace & Prosperity' (P4M) Summit, in New York ( ANI )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) called for greater cooperation among Global South countries to address rising geopolitical tensions, economic challenges, climate shocks and pressures on the multilateral system.

Speaking at the High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries and Friends on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, Jaishankar said the global situation was marked by increasing conflicts, pressure on supply chains and trade, fragmented investment flows, growing debt vulnerabilities and inadequate development finance.

In a social media post on 'X', Jaishankar said, "Assessed a global picture marked by rising conflicts and geopolitical tensions; mounting pressure on supply chains and trade; fragmenting investment flows; growing debt vulnerabilities amid inadequate development finance; intensifying climate shocks; and a multilateral system and international norms under increasing strain."

He said Global South countries should work together to address key challenges, including supply chain, finance and connectivity bottlenecks. Jaishankar called for efforts to prevent the manipulation of energy availability and prices, ensure food security by addressing challenges related to grain and fertiliser supplies, and promote fair economic and trade practices.

He also highlighted the need to enhance industrialisation and production capabilities, secure maritime commons, and ensure the safety and security of seafarers and commercial shipping.