EAM Jaishankar Calls For 'Greater Cooperation' Among Global South Countries To Face Crises
Jaishankar highlighted the need to enhance industrialisation and production capabilities, secure maritime commons, and ensure the safety and security of seafarers and commercial shipping.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 9:20 AM IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) called for greater cooperation among Global South countries to address rising geopolitical tensions, economic challenges, climate shocks and pressures on the multilateral system.
Speaking at the High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries and Friends on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, Jaishankar said the global situation was marked by increasing conflicts, pressure on supply chains and trade, fragmented investment flows, growing debt vulnerabilities and inadequate development finance.
Pleased to chair the High Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries and Friends #UNGA81.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2026
Assessed a global picture marked by rising conflicts and geopolitical tensions; mounting pressure on supply chains and trade; fragmenting investment flows; growing debt… pic.twitter.com/2aC0KSshqu
In a social media post on 'X', Jaishankar said, "Assessed a global picture marked by rising conflicts and geopolitical tensions; mounting pressure on supply chains and trade; fragmenting investment flows; growing debt vulnerabilities amid inadequate development finance; intensifying climate shocks; and a multilateral system and international norms under increasing strain."
He said Global South countries should work together to address key challenges, including supply chain, finance and connectivity bottlenecks. Jaishankar called for efforts to prevent the manipulation of energy availability and prices, ensure food security by addressing challenges related to grain and fertiliser supplies, and promote fair economic and trade practices.
He also highlighted the need to enhance industrialisation and production capabilities, secure maritime commons, and ensure the safety and security of seafarers and commercial shipping.
The External Affairs Minister further stressed the importance of managing the transformations brought by Artificial Intelligence to prevent divisions and called for greater inclusion in decision-making structures on issues affecting Global South countries. He cautioned that the transformation being brought about by Artificial Intelligence must not create new divides.
India called on the Global South nations to use their existing platforms to “highlight the concerns of the Global South, with a view to ensure that our concerns do not get deprioritised.”
Underscoring the necessity for closer economic cooperation among the Global South, he said this is necessary to buffer the developing nations against the fallout of overlapping global crises. On AI, “we should share indigenous-developed tools and frameworks for the benefit of Global South members and ensure that AI remains human-centric.”
"We must forge closer economic, technological & environmental cooperation, use existing platforms to highlight our concerns, while striving for Reformed Multilateralism," Jaishankar said.
Jaishankar also said that rather than relying solely on the Global North, frameworks such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and others could bring about much-needed progress on climate action.
Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation for the high-level UNGA session and held a series of bilateral and multilateral discussions with his global counterparts on the first day of his engagements in the city.
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