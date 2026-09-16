EAM Jaishankar Discusses 'Development Partnership' With Bhutanese Counterpart
During the conversation, they focused on advancing our multifaceted engagement in development partnership, energy, trade, connectivity, culture and people-to-people ties
By PTI
Published : September 16, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Thimphu: India and Bhutan discussed development partnership, energy, trade and connectivity as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Bhutanese counterpart D N Dhungyel in Bumthang on Wednesday. Jaishankar is on a two-day official visit to Bhutan starting Wednesday, during which he will also call on the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay.
"Delighted to meet @FMBhutan Lyonpo D N Dhungyel and jointly review our wide - ranging cooperation. Thank him for hosting me in the spiritual and historical centre of Bumthang," Jaishankar posted on X.
"Our conversation focused on advancing our multifaceted engagement in development partnership, energy, trade, connectivity, culture and people-to-people ties. Today’s discussions reflected the trust, goodwill and warmth of our ties," he said. EAM also inaugurated a couple of projects, including a 65-bed Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Mongar.
"The state-of-the-art facility will strengthen access to quality, specialised maternal and child care in eastern Bhutan," he posted on X. Jaishankar also inaugurated the Jaganathan Bridge in Samdrup Jongkhar, built under Project Dantak.
"The Bhutan-India friendship project will improve connectivity between Trashigang and Samdrup Jongkhar in eastern Bhutan," the EAM said. He also laid the foundation stone for the 500 KW Lunana Hydropower Project in Gasa, northern Bhutan.
Earlier, Jaishankar received a warm welcome from FM Dhungyel on his arrival in the valley town of Paro. "The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and to further strengthen the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries," the Ministry of External Affairs said ahead of his visit.
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