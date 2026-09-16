ETV Bharat / international

EAM Jaishankar Discusses 'Development Partnership' With Bhutanese Counterpart

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Bhutanese Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel during his official visit to Bhutan in Bumthang on Sept. 16, 2026. ( PTI )

Thimphu: India and Bhutan discussed development partnership, energy, trade and connectivity as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Bhutanese counterpart D N Dhungyel in Bumthang on Wednesday. Jaishankar is on a two-day official visit to Bhutan starting Wednesday, during which he will also call on the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay.

"Delighted to meet @FMBhutan Lyonpo D N Dhungyel and jointly review our wide - ranging cooperation. Thank him for hosting me in the spiritual and historical centre of Bumthang," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Our conversation focused on advancing our multifaceted engagement in development partnership, energy, trade, connectivity, culture and people-to-people ties. Today’s discussions reflected the trust, goodwill and warmth of our ties," he said. EAM also inaugurated a couple of projects, including a 65-bed Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Mongar.

"The state-of-the-art facility will strengthen access to quality, specialised maternal and child care in eastern Bhutan," he posted on X. Jaishankar also inaugurated the Jaganathan Bridge in Samdrup Jongkhar, built under Project Dantak.