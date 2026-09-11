ETV Bharat / international

Dutch Tour Bus Overturns In Switzerland, Leaving Several People Dead, Police Say

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Geneva: A Dutch tour bus overturned in eastern Switzerland in a serious accident that left several people dead and others injured, police said. The bus overturned between the villages of Susch and Zernez in the Alpine canton of Graubuenden, and rescue teams were responding to the scene, authorities said. The police did not specify the number of dead and injured.