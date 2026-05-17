ETV Bharat / international

Dutch Expertise, Indian Scale: A Strategic Convergence On Water Management

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Netherlands counterpart Rob Jetten during a visit to Afsluitdijk Dam, in Netherlands. ( PTI )

New Delhi: When India and the Netherlands agreed to renew and expand their Strategic Partnership on Water, it signalled far more than a routine extension of a technical cooperation programme.

For New Delhi, the partnership offers access to some of the world’s most advanced expertise in flood control, delta management and urban water resilience. For The Hague, it provides a chance to apply decades of water engineering excellence to one of the world’s most complex and ambitious river basin and coastal management landscapes — India.

According to the ‘Roadmap of India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership (2026-2030)’ issued following a bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten held in The Hague on Saturday, India and the Netherlands expressed the shared ambition to renew the Strategic Partnership on Water signed in March 2022 and running until March 2027 and review its progress through the Ministerial Joint Working Group on Water.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Netherlands counterpart Rob Jetten during a visit to Afsluitdijk Dam, in Netherlands. (PTI)

Both sides agreed to enhance collaboration in integrated water resources management, integrated coastal zone management, urban water management, flood resilience, river basin management and sustainable water quality and availability in the Ganga Basin; leverage the Centre of Excellence on Water with National Mission for Clean Ganga, to support its ongoing work by exchanging knowledge and expertise, building capacity and promoting startups; support the creation of urban river management plans for the agreed cities in India by promoting and integrating the Urban River Management Planning and ‘Water as Leverage’ approach in its framework and stimulate application through projects, thereby fulfilling the Water Action Agenda joint commitment; and support the development and enhancement of disaster-resilient urban water infrastructure in India and globally through capacity building initiatives led by the India-led Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

“The two leaders noted the progress made under the Strategic Partnership on water in building upon the synergies between the water-related requirements of India and the expertise and experience of the Netherlands,” a separate joint statement issued following the meeting reads.

On Sunday, Modi, accompanied by Jetten, visited the iconic Dutch water management structure, the Afsluitdijk.

“The visit underscored the shared commitment of both nations to innovative water management solutions, climate resilience, and sustainable infrastructure,” the External Affairs Ministry stated in a press release.

“The Afsluitdijk, a 32-kilometre-long dam and causeway, is a global benchmark in flood control and land reclamation, protecting large parts of the Netherlands from the North Sea while enabling freshwater storage.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Netherlands counterpart Rob Jetten during an MoU exchange ceremony after a bilateral meeting, in Netherlands. MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also seen. (PTI)

The release further stated that the visit to the dam put a spotlight on the parallels between the Afsluitdijk and India’s ambitious Kalpasar project in Gujarat.

The Kalpasar project aims to create a freshwater reservoir across the Gulf of Khambhat, integrating tidal power generation, irrigation, and transportation infrastructure.

Earlier, on Saturday, in a special media briefing in The Hague following the bilateral summit, Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, described the letter of intent for technical cooperation on the Kalpasar as a big outcome. “As you are aware, this project is envisaged as a multi-purpose megawater project aimed at creating a fresh water subway contributing to water and food security in the Saurashtra region of India. The two sides already share a strong collaboration in the water sector and have a strategic partnership on water.”

According to the press release issued on Sunday by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders noted that Dutch expertise in hydraulic engineering and India’s scale of implementation present opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships.

“The visit reaffirms the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership on Water, highlighting shared commitment to innovation and sustainability,” it stated.