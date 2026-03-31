ETV Bharat / international

Dubai Rolls Out AED 1 Billion Incentives, Other Measures To Boost Economy

Dubai: Dubai has rolled out a series of economic measures, including incentives worth AED 1 billion, for the next three to six months to help businesses and individuals tackle financial difficulties.

The Executive Council of Dubai, in a meeting chaired by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has approved a series of initiatives and strategies, empowering individuals and society, promoting trade and investment, enhancing means of measuring economic performance, and safeguarding the workforce.

The move comes at a time when countries around the world are facing supply chain challenges due to disruptions in international trade triggered by the ongoing war in West Asia involving the US, Israel and Iran.

The initiative, to be implemented from April 1, is designed to ease financial pressures on businesses and individuals across various sectors.

The measures include deferring the payments of government fees for three months and allowing hotels to postpone paying 100 per cent of the sales fees and Tourism Dirham for three months to enhance liquidity in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

A set of economic incentives totalling AED 1 billion will be implemented over a period of three to six months starting 1 April 2026. Besides, the country will streamline issuing and renewing residency permits, making it easier for talent to live and work in Dubai.

"Dubai has earned a reputation for credibility, transparency, and trust among businesses and investors worldwide, and stands ready to meet any challenge through the determination of its people and the strength of its inclusive society," said Sheikh Hamdan, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

He said the Executive Council has approved five key projects and initiatives: AED1 billion in economic incentives for Dubai's economy and society at large; results underlining Dubai's economic growth during the fourth quarter of 2025, along with an updated methodology for measuring the emirate's GDP; the Virtual Warehouses Initiative; the Dubai Empowerment Strategy; and the Health and Safety Strategy for Workers' Accommodation.