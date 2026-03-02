ETV Bharat / international

Dubai Airports To Resume 'Limited' Flights Monday Evening: Statement

FlyDubai airline planes are parked on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport in Dubai on March 2, 2026. ( AFP )

Dubai: Dubai Airports said "limited" flights would resume on Monday evening, three days after they were cancelled as Iran began striking targets in the Gulf, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports.

"Dubai Airports announces a limited resumption of flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) starting this evening, Monday, March 2, 2026," it said in a statement.

Emirates and low-cost carrier flydubai both said they would resume some flights Monday evening. Eihad Airways, which operates flights from Abu Dhabi, said it would resume flights on Tuesday.