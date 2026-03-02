ETV Bharat / international

Dubai Airports To Resume 'Limited' Flights Monday Evening: Statement

Emirates and low-cost carrier flydubai both said they would resume some flights on Monday evening, while Eihad Airways said it would resume flights on Tuesday.

Dubai Airports To Resume Limited Flights
FlyDubai airline planes are parked on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport in Dubai on March 2, 2026. (AFP)
author img

By AFP

Published : March 2, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Dubai: Dubai Airports said "limited" flights would resume on Monday evening, three days after they were cancelled as Iran began striking targets in the Gulf, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports.

"Dubai Airports announces a limited resumption of flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) starting this evening, Monday, March 2, 2026," it said in a statement.

Emirates and low-cost carrier flydubai both said they would resume some flights Monday evening. Eihad Airways, which operates flights from Abu Dhabi, said it would resume flights on Tuesday.

Iran's unprecedented bombardment in the Gulf states has hit military bases but also civilian infrastructure such as residential buildings, hotels, airports and sea ports, rattling a region long seen as a refuge from Middle East conflict.

Since Iran launched its campaign on Saturday, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Manama airports were targeted. Authorities reported one death in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi in the "incident" at the facility.

On Saturday, the UAE announced it had closed its airspace "temporarily and partially" as an exceptional precautionary measure. Dubai's main airport (DXB) ranks as the second-busiest worldwide, behind Atlanta in the United States, according to Airports Council International. The airspace closures hit a vital sector for the city, with Dubai's air industry accounting for about a third of the emirate's economy.

Also Read

  1. Iran War | Oil Tanker Is Attacked In The Gulf Of Oman, Killing Indian National
  2. Iran Media Reporting That Wife Of Khamenei Died

TAGGED:

DUBAI RESUME LIMITED FLIGHTS
IRAN STRIKES DUBAI AIRPORT
MIDDLE EAST CRISIS
US ISRAEL IRAN WAR
DUBAI AIRPORT RESUME FLIGHTS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.