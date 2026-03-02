Dubai Airports To Resume 'Limited' Flights Monday Evening: Statement
Emirates and low-cost carrier flydubai both said they would resume some flights on Monday evening, while Eihad Airways said it would resume flights on Tuesday.
By AFP
Published : March 2, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Dubai: Dubai Airports said "limited" flights would resume on Monday evening, three days after they were cancelled as Iran began striking targets in the Gulf, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports.
"Dubai Airports announces a limited resumption of flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) starting this evening, Monday, March 2, 2026," it said in a statement.
Dubai Airports confirms that a limited resumption of operations will begin today evening, 2 March, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). Travellers are advised not to proceed to…
Iran's unprecedented bombardment in the Gulf states has hit military bases but also civilian infrastructure such as residential buildings, hotels, airports and sea ports, rattling a region long seen as a refuge from Middle East conflict.
Since Iran launched its campaign on Saturday, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Manama airports were targeted. Authorities reported one death in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi in the "incident" at the facility.
On Saturday, the UAE announced it had closed its airspace "temporarily and partially" as an exceptional precautionary measure. Dubai's main airport (DXB) ranks as the second-busiest worldwide, behind Atlanta in the United States, according to Airports Council International. The airspace closures hit a vital sector for the city, with Dubai's air industry accounting for about a third of the emirate's economy.
